HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Financial Survey

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

This table compares HDFC Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 5.82 $4.46 billion $2.63 25.29 Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.71 $2.59 billion $1.03 11.05

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp. Nordea Bank Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HDFC Bank and Nordea Bank Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 1 4 4 0 2.33

Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus price target of $52.92, suggesting a potential upside of 365.03%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HDFC Bank pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 21.88% 16.05% 1.93% Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Nordea Bank Abp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.