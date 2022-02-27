H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.