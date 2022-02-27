Health Catalyst (HCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,470,931.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

