Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

