Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.