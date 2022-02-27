HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $62.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.82.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.25 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

