HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($69.32) to €49.00 ($55.68) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLFFF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

