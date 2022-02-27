Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

HEN3 stock opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

