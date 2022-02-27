Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek Sells 24,075 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HSIC opened at $87.32 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

