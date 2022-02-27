Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on HESAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

