Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on HESAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.93.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

