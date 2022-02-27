Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 132.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

