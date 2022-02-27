High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

HLF stock opened at C$13.07 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.49 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

