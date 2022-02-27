HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 586.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 53.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth $60,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMHI stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

