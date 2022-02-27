HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 325,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in FIGS by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,248,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 167,207 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $16.49 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

