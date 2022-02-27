HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

