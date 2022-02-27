HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

