Hilda Harris Piell Sells 1,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CME stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

