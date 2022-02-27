HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sonos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 164,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $27.27 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.