HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.