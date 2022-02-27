HM Payson & Co. Invests $62,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,759,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,150 shares of company stock worth $2,447,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.