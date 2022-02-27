HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

