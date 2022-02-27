HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC opened at $29.82 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,736,000 after buying an additional 369,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,950,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 571,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,554,000 after acquiring an additional 239,937 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.