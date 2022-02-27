Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $402.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $413.00 to $402.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

