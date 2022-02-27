Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Edward Jones

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

