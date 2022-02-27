Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 24th

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

