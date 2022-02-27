Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

