Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

