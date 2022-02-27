Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $128.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

