Homrich & Berg Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $66.60 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $69.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

