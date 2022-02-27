Homrich & Berg Purchases 454 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $294,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $411.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

