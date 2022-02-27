Homrich & Berg Purchases 686 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 795,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

