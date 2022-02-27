Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.8% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

