Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

