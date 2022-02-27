Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.87-2.03 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,145,000 after acquiring an additional 229,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 145,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

