Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 24.06% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth $951,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 230,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,093. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.