Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $108,855,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $13.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,281.46. The stock had a trading volume of 546,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,878. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,376.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

