Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 660,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,881,000 after acquiring an additional 363,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,512,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,192,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

