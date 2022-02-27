Hyper Finance Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $20,207.08 and approximately $297.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.56 or 0.06943825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,558.31 or 0.99786676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

