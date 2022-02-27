IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Peter Kamin Buys 35,000 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00.
IAA opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $64.55.
IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IAA (Get Rating)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
