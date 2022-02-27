IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Peter Kamin Buys 35,000 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00.

IAA opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

