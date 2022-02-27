IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

