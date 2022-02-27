IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About IBC Advanced Alloys (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.