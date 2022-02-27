Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($13.84).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.