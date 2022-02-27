ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.ICF International also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 115,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,451. ICF International has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

