ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.ICF International also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $89.05. 115,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,451. ICF International has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

