ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ICU Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ICUI stock traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.95. 516,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.88.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

