Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ideanomics by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

