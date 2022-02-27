Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.24.
In other news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IDEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
About Ideanomics (Get Rating)
Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.
