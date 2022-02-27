Idena Market Capitalization Hits $5.25 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $99,955.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00195342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00205604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,039,385 coins and its circulating supply is 57,479,232 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

