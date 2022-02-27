IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $746.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 746.50 ($10.15) and last traded at GBX 747 ($10.16), with a volume of 68582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 753.50 ($10.25).

Several research firms have recently commented on IGG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 820.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

