iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHRT stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

