II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million-$825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.10 million.

IIVI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. 899,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,848. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

