Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $218.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

